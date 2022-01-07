Srinagar-Leh highway closed for traffic

Srinagar: The Ladakh administration on Thursday ordered for the closure of Srinagar-Leh highway for civilian vehicular movement owing to snow accumulation at the Zoji La axis.
As per the order, the Srinagar-Leh highway is closed till further communication in this regard from the administration after snow accumulation at Zoji La axis, making the highway unfit for the traffic movement.
The order further said that Srinagar-Leh highway will be closed for all kinds of civilian vehicular movement till further order with regard to the reopening of Zoji La pass.
However, it was also advised to the public and tourists to suspend any travel on Srinagar-Leh highway through Zoji La pass axis with immediate effect.
