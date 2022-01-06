Gunfight breaks out in Budgam village

Budgam: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Zaloosa area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday evening.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an encounter.

An official confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

He said two militants are believed to be trapped in the area—(KNO)

