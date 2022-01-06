Expecting woman carried in cot in Boniyar as snow closes road

Uri: Villagers in Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district were forced to ferry an expecting woman on a cot due to closure of roads for vehicular traffic amid prevailing inclement weather conditions.

The woman, a resident of Hillan Phalipora was carried by several men of her neighbourhood on a cot after she complained of labour pain.

Husband of the expecting woman Mohammad Saleem Khattana said that they informed PHC Boniyar to send a vehicle to carry her however due to closure of link road they (hospital staff) could not reach to fetch her to the health facility.

Sensing the exigency, I along with several of my neighbourhood people carried her on a cot upto five kilometres from where we boarded the hospital vehicle, he said.

Urging the authorities to clear the snow clogged roads, Khattana seconded by several others asked for restoration of roads to avoid any difficulty to the patients and commoners alike.

Meanwhile BMO Boniyar Dr Parvaiz Masoodi said that directions have been already passed to all officials concerned to evacuate all the women expecting deliveries’ in coming days to avert any emergency.

Regarding the particular incident, the Medical Officer said that they even had asked (this) woman to get herself admitted, but she didn’t. GNS

