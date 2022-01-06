Deliberations must for bringing peace: Hurriyat

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference on Wednesday said that Kashmir issue will be resolved if engagement for deliberations among the concerned parties will be given a chance as the lingering issue continues to consume lives on all sides bringing only pain and sorrow with it.

According to a statement, it said that it has been 75 years since J&K was forcibly divided and its people were separated by an artificial line, giving birth to the Kashmir issue.

It said that the issue continues to remain unresolved, despite UN resolutions, wars and bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan and in the meantime, people of J&K continue to bear the brunt and suffer.

The Hurriyat said that it firmly believes and has repeatedly been advocating since its formation that killings and hostility in the region will end if engagement for deliberations among the concerned parties is given a chance, gradually paving the way for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict .

“Force, repression, propaganda and underhandedness in the long run will only be counterproductive and fatal,” it added.

