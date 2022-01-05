Authorities urge people to avoid travel on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar: Authorities have urged people to avoid travelling on Jammu-Srinagar Highway and other link roads due to rain and snowfall on Wednesday.

Reports said it is either raining on snowing along the highway, the only thoroughfare connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the world.

They said that while the highway was open, it was advised to avoid travel.

“In view of rain/ snowfall, people are advised to avoid travelling on Jammu-Srinagar Highway and other link roads today in District Ramban,” Deputy Commissioner Ramban said in a tweet. (GNS)

