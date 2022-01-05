2 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze

Srinagar; At least two houseboats were gutted in a fire incident that broke out on Wednesday morning in Dal Lake here in Dalgate area of Srinagar.

Massive fire broke out in Dal Lake in early Wednesday morning in which two houseboats namely New Zealand belonging to Badiyari family and Apollo Eleven belonging to Late Gh Qadir Kahar got damaged.

Spokesperson of Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association, Yakoob Dunno said that the loss is approximately Rs 2.5 Crore per houseboat.

It will cost a maximum of Rs 4 crore for each boat for reconstruction, he said.

He appealed the government to provide compensation to the affected families so that they can rebuild their houseboats—(KNO)

