Kulgam: An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Okay village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam, police said Tuesday.

An official said that an unidentified militant has been killed at Okay area while as the operation is on. “The operation in the area is on,” he said

“#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 #militant killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice ” Kashmir Zone police tweeted—(KNO)

