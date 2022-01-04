Gold plunges Rs 302; silver declines by Rs 597

New Delhi:Gold price in the national capital on Tuesday plunged by Rs 302 to Rs 46,814 per 10 grams, reflecting an overnight decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 47,116 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by Rs 597 to Rs 60,625 per kg from Rs 61,222 per kg in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat at Delhi plunged by Rs 302 reflecting overnight decline in COMEX gold prices,” HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading at USD 1,804 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.83 per ounce.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print