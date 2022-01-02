Govt Orders Closure Of SMVDU’s Katra Campus After 13 Students Test Covid-19 Positive

Jammu; Authorities on Sunday ordered closure of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Kakryal (Katra) campus till further orders after 13 students tested positive for COVID-19.

The campus was allowed to resume offline classes from 03 September 2021 by Shri Mata Vaishnu Devi University Kakryal (Katra) to conduct offline classes by adhering to the Covid protocols.

However, Chief Medical Officer Reasi intimated that during the Covid Tests conducted in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Kakryal (Katra) Campus on 31st December 2021 and 1 January, a total 13 students have been tested positive for the virus.

“It has been found expedient to close Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Kakryal (Katra) to contain the spread of disease and ensure safety of the students and general public,” Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Charandeep Singh, said in an order, and subsequently ordered closure of the campus till further orders in exercise of the powers vested in him under National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. (GNS)

