18 injured in Udhampur collision

Udhampur: At least eighteen person sustained injuries in an accident that took place near Kud on Udhampur Patniop road.

Police officials said that accident took place on Sunday evening when a mini bus and truck collided head-on in which 18 passengers travelling in minibus got injured.

Officials further said that many of the injured are tourists who were going towards Patnitop.

“All the injured were evacuated from the spot and taken to CHC Chennani from where many were referred to main hospitals for specialised treatment,” said officials.

Police have taken up the investigation of the case—(KNO)

