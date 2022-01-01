Two arrested with poppy straw in Pampore

PAMPORE: Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered poppy straw from their possession at Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Friday.
As per police officials, on a specific information regarding movement of drug peddlers, a police team of police station Pampore led by SHO Pampore Mohammad Younis Khan under the supervision of SDPO Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad laid a naka near Tanchibagh Drangbal area of Saffron Town Pampore.
During the naka checking Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered three milligrams of Poppy Straw from their possession.
The arrested Drug peddlers were identified as Jahangir Ahmad Shairgojri son of Lal Mohammad and Javaid Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Nabi, both residents of Shar Shali Khrew.
The arrested persons were travelling in a Alto vehicle bearing registration number JK01H-8095 which was signaled to stop and during through search three killograms of Poppy straw was recovered from their possession.
Both the accused arrested and vehicle used in crime has also been seized, SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader.
A Case FIR Number 165/2021 under relevant sections of NDPS stands registered at Police Station Pampore.