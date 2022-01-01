CBK Files Chargesheet Against Accused For Drawing Pension After Death of Actual Beneficiary

Srinagar: Crime Branch of Kashmir produced a chargesheet against an accused for fraudulently drawing ‘Freedom Fighter pension’ after the death of her mother – the actual beneficiary.

“The Crime Branch Kashmir produced the Charge-Sheet in case FIR No. 14/2017 U/S 420-RPC, against accused lady, resident of Dalhasanyar Habakadal, Srinagar before the Hon’ble Court of Mobile Magistrate, 13th Finance Commission Srinagar”, said a CBK spokesperson in a statement .

Stating brief facts of the case, the statement reads that Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint from CBI, alleging therein that a woman was receiving Freedom Fighter Pension of her husband maintained in J&K Bank Branch Zaldagar Srinagar. The said lady being aged and weak authorized her daughter through a Power of Attorney to receive her pension from the J&K Bank. The said woman passed away on 18.12.2012, but her daughter continued to draw pension on behalf of her deceased mother till 12/2014.

During the course of investigation, it was established that the accused, who was authorized by her mother to receive Freedom Fighter Pension on her behalf by virtue of Power of Attorney continued to drawn pension after the death of her mother dishonestly and fraudulently, the statement reads.

“The accused despite having the knowledge has drawn on behalf of her deceased mother and has thereby deceived the authorities to confer wrongful gain of an amount of RS. 3.82 lacs upon herself against corresponding loss to the state exchequer”, the statement concludes.

