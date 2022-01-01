Picture of one slain in Dec 30 Anantnag gunfight matches with JeM top commander Samir Dar: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday said that one of the slain militants in December 30 encounter at Anantnag is possibly Samir Dar, the last surviving militant involved in Lethpora, Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the picture of one of the killed #militants in Anantnag encounter that took place on December 30 matches with JeM top commander Samir Dar, who was the last surviving militant involved February 14, 2019 Lethpora attack in which 40CRPF men were killed.

“We are going for DNA sample matching,” IGP Kashmir said—(KNO)

