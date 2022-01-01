Indo-Pak armies exchange sweets along LoC in Teetwal on New year

Poonch: Armies of India and Pakistan exchanged sweets along Line of Control at Poonch and Mendhar crossing points at the beginning of New Year on Saturday.

“At beginning of the year 2022, to promote mutual trust & tranquility, Indian Army exchanged sweets & greetings with Pakistan Army at Poonch & Mendhar Crossing Points,” a defence ministry spokesman based in Jammu. “Considering the ongoing ceasefire along India-Pakistan border, this gesture is aimed at further enhancing peace and harmony in Jammu & Kashmir,” the statement, reads.

In a sudden move aimed at reducing tensions, Indian and Pakistani armies on February 25 last year announced to adhere to the cease fire across the LoC, originally agreed upon in 2003. Barring minimal skirmishes, the ceasefire continued throughout last year.

