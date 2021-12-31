Hybrid militancy biggest challenge for year 2022: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police Friday said that while peaceful burial of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani was a “major achievement” in year 2021, the biggest challenge for year 2022 will be dealing with the Hybrid militants—the militants who aren’t categorized in police stations.

Addressing a year-end press conference at PCR here, Inspector General of Police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar said that burial of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani was the major achievement of the year as it remained peaceful. “There was no law and order incident and burial remained peaceful. So I count this as the major achievements for police for the year 2021,” the IGP said . He said that for the year 2022, Hybrid militancy will remain as the biggest challenge for the police. “After examining various CCTV footages, it was observed that young boys aged 17 years carry out attacks on police men and security forces. These boys aren’t categorized anywhere neither do we have their photographs in police stations,” the IGP said.

He said some political leaders questioned the term Hybrid militants but the fact remains that “police coined the term in January 2021.” The IGP Kashmir said that second major challenge will be to prevent policemen from becoming soft targets. “Militants attacked unarmed policemen. A few were killed while coming out of masjids, some while going to markets and some while sleeping,” he said, adding that police will work to prevent such attacks in 2022.

He said that at present 168 militants are active in Kashmir at present and the number of locals and foreign militants is almost equal. “We have made list of 25 Hybrid militants who aren’t categorized,” the IGP said. He said 171 militants were killed in year 2021 and almost equal number of pistols were recovered. “Five US-made M-4 carbine guns were also recovered from slain JeM militants,” the IGP said, adding that almost all top commanders were killed and only four are active in Valley now.

He said that 34 civilians were killed this year against 37 last year. “This year there was no collateral damage during encounters. Not a single civilian was killed in law and order incidents,” he said. He said curbing narco-trade will also be the top priority for the police besides prevent crime against women. The IGP wished media fraternity a happy and prosperous year 2022—(KNO)

