KVK B’gam kick-starts series of training programmes on Scientific sheep, goat rearing

BUDGAM: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Budgam kick started series of trainings from today with the inaugural function of three days training programme on the theme “Scientific Sheep and Goat Rearing and its role in the Subsidiary Occupation Generation” through hybrid mode at KVK campus.
The trainings are sponsored by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, GOI.
The event was chaired by Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganie through virtual mode. Director Extension, SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof. D.M. Makhdoomi was the guest of honour on the occasion.
The Vice-chancellor in his address appreciated the KVK Budgam in imparting need based training programmes to the farming community. He also laid emphasis on the importance of the Sheep Husbandry sector in Union territory of J&K and development of entrepreneurs in the sector.
Prof. Dil Mohammad Makdoomi in his speech stressed on the relevance of such training in the backdrop of sustainable livelihood through livestock farming and growing interest of rural unemployed youth in this sector.
A total of 40 participants attended the programme.
District Sheep Husbandry Officer Budgam, Dr Mohd. Ashraf Baba, Sr. Scientist and Head KVK Budgam, Dr Nasir Ahmad Dar, Scientific and supporting staff of the Kendra were also among the participants.
