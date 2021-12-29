Police organises awareness programme in Pulwama

Srinagar: In its continuing endeavour to reach out to the public, Police in Pulwama organised an awareness programme related to career counselling, cyber crimes and drug de-addiction at Town Hall Pulwama.

The awareness programme was organised under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Pulwama Shri Mohd Shafi-JKPS, besides Professors, Lecturers, Banking experts, teachers, Paramedical College students, students of GDC Boys Pulwama & GDC Women Pulwama, students of Noorani Paramedical College, Union Presidents and respectables of the area participated.

The inaugural speech was given by DySP Hqrs Pulwama regarding online cyber frauds carried out by cybercriminals. Soon after the inaugural address, experts from Cyber-cell of DPO Pulwama delivered lectures on cyber threats/activities viz identity theft, Credit card fraud, data stealing, Cyber Stalking, humiliation of girls, spreading pornography etc among the participants. Experts also provided the information how cybercriminals carry out cybercrimes through computers or other electronic devices directly and how they damage or disable personal computers.

While speaking on drug de-addiction awareness session, DySP Hqrs Pulwama sought cooperation from people in eradicating the social evils prevailing in the society particularly menace of drugs. He highlighted the role of parents and said that parents have a greater responsibility in social development of a child as they act as the first teachers and guides of their wards. He also spoke about preventive measures and the role of J&K Police in the prevention of drug addiction. He further said that Police is always available for help to those who are victims of this addiction and is ready to make all possible efforts to help and rehabilitate those affected persons.

The participants appreciated the efforts of Police for facilitating such awareness programmes where participants express their opinion freely. The participants assured their full cooperation to police in tackling social evils and other crimes.

