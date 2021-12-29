Health Awareness Lecture Series Continues at KU

Noted Oncosurgeon Dr Shabnam Bashir delivers 4th lecture on causes and treatment of cancers

Srinagar: Eminent Oncosurgeon Dr Shabnam Bashir on Tuesday delivered a lecture at the University of Kashmir as part of the varsity’s ongoing Health Awareness Initiative (HAI).

Dr Shabnam’s lecture titled “Cancers: Are they preventable?” was fourth in a series of lectures organised by the University Health Centre under the aegis of HAI that aims to address a host of critical health concerns and challenges facing the society.

Dr Shabnam is Consultant, Breast and Colorectal Cancers, Adjunt Associate Professor, Apollo Hospitals and is trained at Tata Memorial Hospital Mumbai besides prominent health facilities in US and Dubai.

In her exhaustive talk, Dr Shabnam dwelt at length on various common cancers prevalent among males and females in the country, even as she advocated timely diagnosis and screening for their appropriate treatment.

Giving out facts and figures related to cancers, Dr Shabnam talked about breast cancer in particular and how the same could be diagonised by self-assessment as well as with the use of different technologies and lab tests.

She said small steps can prevent cancers like giving up smoking, avoiding overuse of microwaves and using plastics in extreme conditions.

She also took several questions from the participants regarding different cancers, their symptoms and possible treatments and answered them to their satisfaction.

Earlier, Dr Ashfaq A Zarri, Joint Registrar and In-Charge University Health Centre gave an overview of the lecture series, which was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad on November 22.

Dr Zarri said that renowned doctors including Prof M S Khuroo, Prof Khalid Mohiuddin and Dr Mohammad Hayat have already delivered their lectures on key health issues related to their fields of specialisation while more lectures on important health issues are in the offing.

The lecture series has evoked wide appreciation within and outside the University in view of the topics and experts chosen for deliberations.



