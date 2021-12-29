FOB Udhampur organizes cultural programme on ‘Drug De-Addiction’ at District Jail, Udhampur

Udhampur: Field Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Udhampur today organized a ‘Cultural Programme’ under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav’ on ‘Drug De- Addiction’ at district Jail, Udhampur.
The programme was aimed at sensitizing the jail inmates about ill effects of drug addiction on health and family.
In his introductory address, Khursheed Yousuf, Field Publicity Officer, Field Outreach Bureau, Udhampur briefed the participants regarding the role and work of Regional Outreach Bureau and its Field Offices in J&K and Ladakh. During the programme, Sh. Yousuf emphasised to shun drug addiction path if anyone is involved in it and lead a life of values and ethics. He further said that such programmes are need of an hour to stress on the ill effects of drug addiction and its impact on family and society.
In his address, Harish Kotwal, Superintendent District Jail, Udhampur appreciated the efforts of Field Outreach Bureau, Udhampur in organizing the event on the much needed theme of Drug De-addiction.
The empanelled artists of Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Jammu performed various cultural items on the said theme.
