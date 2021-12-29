Social Welfare deptt B’gam conducts series of Training programmes, workshop under NAPDDR

Emphasis laid on drug-free society
BUDGAM: The Social Welfare Office, Budgam conducted a series of events including training workshops under NAPDDR at various places in the district.
The programme included awareness camps, training programmes, workshops, nukkad nataks and other capacity building programmes regarding drug abuse addiction. The series of events were held at GDCs Budgam, Khansaheb, Chari Sharief, Magam, Chadoora and ICPS Budgam.
A nukkad natak was also performed under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at New Bus Stand Budgam and other locations, where artists through their performances created meaningful awareness on drug abuse and its harmful effects on drug addicts in particular and on society in general.
On the occasion, resource persons through power point presentations deliberated on the different drug abuse, addiction, spread, effects on both mental and physical health.
They also sensitized the participants about the role of parents and society in stopping the spread of drug abuse menace in the society.
The resource persons laid emphasis on creating awareness, as drug abuse has become a cause of concern for all and strenuous efforts be taken to stop the menace so that a drug-free society is achieved.
The programmes among others were attended by concerned Principals of GDCs, Senior Faculty members, students and Tehsil Social Welfare Officers.