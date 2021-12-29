DC Doda reviews performance of Revenue department on key indicators

DODA: Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vikas Sharma today reviewed the performance of the Revenue Department on key indicators here at a meeting held here in the mini meeting hall of DC office.

Threadbare discussion was held on latest position of missing record, record of Rights, retrieval status of the Masavi, Updation of Jamabandis, implementation of SVAMITVA, e-office functioning, Real Time Land Transaction management system, Real time management of court cases, eviction status, Progress of Scanning and Quality check of land record, Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani, besides other important issues of the revenue department.

The DC, while reviewing the status of missing records, was informed that only 4 masavis are missing in the district and the rest have been retrieved/reconstructed. The DC asked the ADC to send a correspondence to the higher authorities to get the record available to the district from the central record room. He further asked to mention the name of the official of the time during whose tenure onward this record is not being found and also to mention the incident happened if any during that time period.

It was further informed that Record of Rights and Jamabandis have been updated till date and no such data is found missing anywhere in the district.

With regard to eviction of encroachment, the DC passed strict directions to all the Tehsildars to expedite the anti encroachment drives which shall be reflected in their monthly progress.

He further asked them to submit the report by tomorrow showing the updated status of record availability on AZAN portal village wise including other discrepancies so that same shall be communicated to the concerned authorities for time bound redress.

