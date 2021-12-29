Asiya, a successful dairy farmer considers dairying a solution to growing unemployment

SHOPIAN: Hailing from a family with an agricultural background, there has been no looking back for Asiya Bashir who at the very beginning had the idea of becoming an entrepreneur, supporting her family financially.

For Asiya, a graduate and resident of village Chiraath, Shopian, the Department of Animal Husbandry Shopian has become a source of handholding to realize her dream of setting up a dairy farm under Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS) of the department.

After two years of successful running of the farm, Asiya is having 12 numbers of cows, out of which 06 cows are giving milk and is able to sell 90 to 100 liters per day through Jammu and Kashmir Milk Producers Cooperative Limited. She is maintaining her own means of livelihood satisfactorily.

She credits the Department of Animal Husbandry Shopian for her successful venture adding that the department has been providing her various assistance including feed and fodder, veterinary services, training, etc.

The Animal Husbandry Department Shopian has also provided her bucket type automatic milking machine, Milk Cooler and Genset. This has made it convenient for her in dairy farming at a large commercial scale.

Moreover, Asiya is very keen on adopting several other technologies that would help her reap more dividends and ease her inputs. Owing to the experiences of the past few years, she considers dairying as a promising solution to the growing unemployment.

Asiya has been a source of inspiration for local youth; the dairy farm has improved the financial condition of the family significantly.

She also enjoys the support of her family in carrying out the business enterprise.

