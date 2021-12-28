One Covid death, 111 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid death was reported in Kashmir while 111 new cases of the infection were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, an official bulletin said on Monday.

It said that 79 cases of Covid were detected in Kashmir and 32 in Jammu division.

Moreover, 127 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 43from Jammu Division and 84 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 38 cases, Baramulla reported 19 cases, Budgam reported 05 cases, Pulwama reported 02case, Kupwara reported 03cases, Anantnag reported no case, Bandipora reported 02 cases, Ganderbal reported 09cases,Kulgamreported 01 case while as Shopian reported no fresh case for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 21 cases, Udhampur reported 02 cases, Rajouri reported 01 case, Doda reported 03 cases, Kathua reported 01case, Samba reported no case, Poonch reported 03 cases, Kishtwar reported 01case while as Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 99,241doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,81,47,151, it said.

