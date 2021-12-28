Hydepora Encounter: Building owner Altaf was used as human shield by foreign militant, was killed in cross fire: SIT incharge DIG Sujit Kumar

Srinagar:Jammu and Kashmir police Thursday said that apart from a foreign militant, a local youth from Jammu had been staying with the foreigner since long while as both were staying in the room of Dr Mudasir Gul. Police said that the local youth Amir Magray was a militant and had lied about the presence of foreign militant in the building and that the building owner was made a human shield by foreign militant who got killed in a cross-fire.

Addressing a press conference at police control room (PCR), DIG Central Kashmir Sujit Kumar Singh, while giving a detailed presentation about the investigations carried out into the Hydeprora encounter said that the CCTV footage and other evidences show that building owner Altaf was used as a human shield by the foreign militant Bilal Bhai, who was living in Dr Mudasir Gul’s chamber along with Amir Magray.

The DIG, who was heading the SIT into the Hyderpora encounter, said that CCTV footage shows that Dr Mudasir Gul was traveling with the foreign militant in his vehicle in Srinagar city. “The footage and other evidence show that Amir Magray had accompanied the foreign militant during Jamalata Srinagar attack. Amir would often travel to Bandipora and Gurez, an angle which is still under investigation,” DIG Sujit Kumar Singh said .

He said that prima-facie evidence shows that Dr Mudasir Gul was shot dead by the foreign militant on the directions “possibly from across.” “The investigations reveal that building owner Altaf Bhat was made human shield by foreign militant and that he was killed in a crossfire,” said the DIG, who was flanked by Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh and IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

He said that Amir Magray was a militant. “Two pistols and four magazines were recovered from the encounter site,” the DIG said. He said that the family of the building owner hasn’t given them proper reply as to who was living on the rent, what was their rent payment system, rent deed etc. “There are no satisfactory details from Altaf’s family,” he said—(KNO)

