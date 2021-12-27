Snow, rains lash Kashmir with MeT predicting more today

Srinagar: Kashmir received light rain and snow in plains and hilly areas on Sunday with Meteorological centre predicting that the wet weather condition will continue today as well.

Rain started in late afternoon in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley while snow lashed upper reaches.

The MeT has predicted light to moderate snow in plains and moderate snow in hilly areas from the evening of December 26. It said that the prevailing weather conditions will stay till December 28.

“Light to moderate snow (2-3 Inches) in plains and moderate snow (5-6 Inches) over higher reaches most likely from later tonight till tomorrow (27th Evening/Night). Some places of higher reaches may receive up to 1 feet of snow,” an official said.

The official said that barring some places on higher reaches, there is no forecast of any major snowfall.

This is the first snow in Chillai Kalan, the harshest period of 40 day winter, when chances of freezing water bodies and water tapes remain high.

Meanwhile, barring Kokernag and Pahalgam, the minimum temperature decreased across the valley on Saturday night, the officials said.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, down from the previous night’s 1.7 degrees Celsius.

They said Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a minimum of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, up from minus 5.1 degrees Celsius the previous night.

