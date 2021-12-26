Ladakh LG virtually launches property cards distribution under SVAMITVA scheme

Leh: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Saturday virtually launched the distribution of property cards under SVAMITVA scheme as part of Good Governance Week here, an official spokesman said.

The property cards were distributed to 30 beneficiaries of Phey and Nimoo villages at the event which was held as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, the spokesman said.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Panchayat Day on April 24, 2020, the Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme aims to provide an integrated property validation solution for rural India through the demarcation of rural ‘Abadi’ (residential) areas using drone surveying technology.

Calling it an appropriate day to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, Mathur said the scheme and property cards are tokens of respect to him.

The lieutenant governor termed SVAMITVA a people-oriented scheme that would benefit the people of Ladakh.

The scheme will help address land-related disputes. The property cards will be prepared in English to facilitate comprehension of the document anywhere in the country, he said.

Terming the scheme ‘a gift’ from the prime minister to the country, Mathur directed the officials to cover the entire area of Ladakh, and not just ‘Abadi Deh’ areas, in a time-bound manner using the Union Territory government’s budget and to prepare a guideline for allotment of land by the councils.

Advisor to lieutenant governor Umang Narula said this scheme would help promote ease of living among the people of Ladakh, especially those who want to avail bank loans.

Work on the SVAMITVA scheme started in Ladakh on October 2. PTI

