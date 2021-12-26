22 farm bodies in Punjab announce political front, to contest assembly polls

CHANDIGARH: As many as 22 farm organisations in Punjab, that were part of the protest against the three farm laws, formed a political front on Saturday and announced they would contest the upcoming State Assembly polls.
A decision in this regard was taken by representatives of these organisations in Chandigarh.
These 22 farm bodies were among 32 farmer organisations in Punjab which participated in the over-a-year-long protest against the three Central farm laws.
Farmer leader Harmeet Singh Kadian said the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha has been set up for fighting the Assembly polls in Punjab due early next year.
—PTI

