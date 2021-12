Bijbehara: A scooty rider was killed after he was hit by a tractor in Arwani area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday morning.

An official said that a tractor driven by Aqib Ganie of Hassanpora hit scooty (JK13-2248) driven by Tajamul Islam, son of Sheraz Ahmad from Chinigam Frisal at Makadpora, Arwani this morning.

The scooty rider died on the spot,” he said, adding that the tractor driver flee from the spot—(KNO)

