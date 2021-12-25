Kumar holds meeting of Power dept ahead of adverse weather advisory

SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Nitishwar Kumar on Friday visited the 140 MVA, 132/33 KV Grid Sub-Station Cheshmashahi and convened a meeting of officers of KPDCL and JKPTCL regarding preparedness in view of adverse weather advisory from December 26.
The meeting was attended by Managing Director KPDCL, Chief Engineer JKPTCL Kashmir and Chief Engineer KPDCL besides other officers.
Principal Secretary reviewed the preparedness and redundancy for meeting any eventuality in case of disruption in power due to adverse weather conditions. He stressed the need for immediate restoration measures in case of any outages.
Principal Secretary inspected the works on augmentation of Grid Sub-Station from 105 MVA to 140 MVA which is being done under PMDP-15.
Later, Principal Secretary also inspected modernization and up gradation works for replacement of obsolete equipment in the Grid Sub-Station under PSDF which have been completed at a cost of Rs 5.20 crore.
