Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: A grenade was found near Iqra Masjid Magharmal Bagh, Srinagar during soil filing on Friday, officials said.

An official said that a grenade was found at Iqra Masjid, Magarmalbagh by locals during soil filling.

“The greande was defused by the bomb disposal squad,” the official said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print