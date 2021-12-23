NIA Files Chargesheet Against 3 Accused in Case Pertaining to Recovery of IED in Jammu

Srinagar:National Investigation Agency Wednesday filed a chargesheet against three persons it said are accused in a case pertaining to recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Bhatindi in Jammu.

“NIA filed a chargesheet against three accused in case RC-04/2021/NIA/JMU under Section 120B, 121A and 122 of IPC, Section 18, 18B, 19, 20 & 23 of UA(P) Act 1967; Section 4 & 5 of Explosive Substances Act before NIA Special Court Jammu against three accused persons namely (i) Nadeem Ul Haq S/o Abdul Rehman Rather R/o Mohalla Lonepora, Village Zenihal, Tehsil Banihal, District Ramban, J & K (ii) Nadeem Ayoub Rather S/o Mohd Ayoub Rather R/o Village Checki Choelend, Tehsil Harmain, PS Imam Shahib, District Shopian, J & K (iii) Talib Ur Rehman S/o Abdul Rehman Nazar, R/o Village Kaskut , Tehsil Banihal, District Ramban, J & K”, reads a agency handout .

“The case pertains to the recovery of IED by J & K Police from Nadeem Ul Haq on 27.06.2021 near Madarsa Markaz Ul Haroof at Bhatindi. Case was initially registered by J & K Police as FIR no. 234/ 2021 at PS Bahu Fort, Jammu. The case was subsequently taken up for investigation by NIA on 19.07.2021”, the handout reads.

“During investigation it was found that the three accused persons were receiving instructions from Pakistan-based The Resistance Front (TRF) handlers via WhatsApp. Investigation has unearthed a larger conspiracy of recruitment and plans to activate a significant number of radicalized youth of the entire valley to target security personnel and public places to wage war against the government of India”, it reads.

“Further investigation in the case continues”, it concludes. (GNS)

