Most Places In J&K, Ladakh Record Further Rise In Night Temp; Pahalgam Coldest In Valley At Minus 5.2°C

Srinagar: Barring Pahalgam and Qazigund, the minimum temperature recorded further rise across J&K and Ladakh amid cloud cover on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against last night’s minus 2.8°C. It was after several days that the mercury rose above normal of minus 2.0°C for this time of the year.

Kashmir is presently under the 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

The mercury in the world famous resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district settled at minus 4.0°C against minus 5.0°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.8°C above normal for the famous resort which is presently teeming with visitors.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.2°C against minus 3.7°C on previous night.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.9°C against minus 3.3°C on previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 2.9°C against minus 3.8°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu, the J&K’s winter capital, saw a low of 6.8°C which is minus 1.4°C below normal, he said.

Ladakh’s Leh had a low of minus 12.4°C against last night’s minus 13.9°C while automatic Kargil station recorded minimum of minus 11.3°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 17.4°C, the official said.

“Due to a feeble Western Disturbance, weather is most likely to remain generally cloudy in both J&K and Ladakh with chances of light snowfall at scattered places of Kashmir(over higher reaches, not plains) Kargil district (Zojila-Drass, Parkachik- Penzila) and over hilly areas of Jammu region during 23rd and 24th,” the official said, adding,”A snow spell of greater intensity is most likely during 26(Evening) to 28(Forenoon) with Main Activity on 27th.” Except this, the official said, “there’s No forecast of any Major Snow spell in both J&K and Ladakh in December.” (GNS)

