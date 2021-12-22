GOC 15 Corps calls on LG

JAMMU:: General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lt General, DP Pandey on Tuesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.
The GOC briefed the Lt Governor about the prevailing security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. Discussions were also held on several internal security-related issues and their effective management, an official handout said.
Sinha lauded the army’s role in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people of J&K and advised for heightened surveillance on vital installations while maintaining close synergy between the security forces and civil administration to effectively deal with any emergent situation.

