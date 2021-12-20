Top militant commander killed in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: A top militant commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba was killed in an encounter with government forces on Sunday morning in Srinagar’s Harwan area, police said.

The slain was identified as Safiulla @Abu Khalid, @Shawaz resident of Karachi Pakistan.

A police official said that police, army and CRPF laid a joint cordon and search operation in Theed area of Harwan in Srinagar based on a specific input about the presence of militants.

During searches, the presence of a militant was established and he was given opportunities to surrender which he denied and instead fired upon forces ensuing into an encounter, it said.

In the exchange of fire, Safiulla who according to police had crossed Line of Control and entered Kashmir in 2016 was killed.

“He had infiltrated in 2016 via Bandipora sector and later on sneaked into Srinagar district on the directions of Pak based Commanders of LeT outfit for intensifying militant related activities in Pulwama/Srinagar/Ganderbal/Budgam,” police added.

The slain was working as Group Commander of LeT in Srinagar as he was operating earlier in Srinagar and was familiar with the topography of Srinagar/Pulwama and its outskirts. He has also been involved in receiving new groups of foreign militants after infiltration.

“As per police records, the killed militant had a history of crime cases and was wanted by law for his complicity in crime cases which include attacks on Police/SFs and civilian killings. He along with his associates was involved in attack on Army Convoy on NHW Bemina Bye-pass Srinagar near JVC Hospital Srinagar on 01/04/2017, resulting in injuries to 3 Army soldiers.

He was also the mastermind behind the attack carried out by his associates at Lawaypora Srinagar in which 02 SF personnel were martyred and 01 AK-47 rifle was also snatched. He was involved in an attack on a police party of PS Bandipora at Gulshan Chowk Bandipora in which 02 police personnel were martyred. Besides, attacks on Police/SF he was also involved in civilian killings which include killing of BJP President Waseem Bari, his brother and father on 08/07/2020, police said.

Moreover, he was also the mastermind behind the revival of militancy and recruitment of local youth into militant ranks, police said. According to the police official, Saifulla was also instrumental in reactivation of hardcore militant associates of LeT in Srinagar and Pulwama and Awantipora.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 AK-47 rifle, 03 magazines and 1 grenade were recovered from his possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” it added.

Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said that with the killing of Saifulla, three Pakistani militants have been killed so far in Srinagar city within a month.

Meanwhile, Police and army’s 1 RR arrested a militant associate identified as Feroz Ahmad Zargar @ Kamraan resident of Gratbal Quimoh Kulgam and recovered 1 Chinese Pistol along with magazine and other ammunition from his possession.

Police have registered cases under relevant sections of law regarding both the incidents and investigations have been initiated, it said.

However, people are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any, it added.

