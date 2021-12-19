Rashid’s organic farming success spurs 40 others to take it up

Shopian: After the success of Abdul Rashid of Vehil village of Shopian who started farming of organic vegetables on the terrace of his one-storey house, the agriculture department has selected 40 more villagers in the area for training in organic farming, on public demand.

Rashid started growing vegetables on the terrace of his house some three years ago, using vegetable crates and plastic bags. He has been growing vegetables with organic methods by not using any pesticides, fertilisers or insecticides.

Officials from the agriculture department said that after Rashid’s success, many people from the Vehil area approached the department to help them in starting similar farming on their house terraces and in their courtyards.

Ayaz Ahmad, Field Extension Officer, Agriculture department, told Kashmir Reader that the department is now going to provide 40 more farmers with seeds and technical information and training.

Ahmad said that though there are no separate funds for these farmers who want to grow vegetables by organic methods, but the existing funds and manpower will be utilised for their benefit. “Seeds will be provided to them just like we gave to Rashid and a few other farmers, and so will the training,” he said.

Officials from the department said they will also try to provide greenhouses to the 40 farmers so that they are able to grow vegetables in all seasons.

Ahmad said that besides this, an online portal will be established by the department which will give consumers information about these organic vegetables, rates and availability.

