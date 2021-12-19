PDD staff on strike, power cuts across J&K areas

Srinagar: Many areas in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir are in darkness due to the strike called by the engineers and employees of the power department.
In Srinagar, residents of many areas complained of long power cuts and said faults were not repaired.
Complaints of power cuts poured in throughout the day from people saying patients on oxygen concentrators were facing severe crisis.
“In our village Ratnipora in Pulwama, nearly 10 Covid patients are on oxygen concentrators and in dire need of electricity. But since 1pm today, no employee is available to rectify the fault,” wrote journalist Mir Farhat on his Twitter handle.
Many areas in Jammu, too, reeled under darkness due to the strike called by the employees of Power Development Department (PDD) against the government’s plans of privatisation of the department.
In most of the districts of Jammu province, the entire staff of PDD including engineers, daily wagers, casual-employed workers, and linemen went on a strike.
Power supply in many areas of Jammu districts was affected with reports saying seventy percent areas in Rajouri and Poonch districts were completely without power on Saturday.
