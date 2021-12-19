Srinagar records coldest night at minus 6

Srinagar: Srinagar recorded on Saturday the lowest temperature of the season at minus 6 degree Celsius, while the Meteorological Centre Srinagar predicted a sharp dive in mercury in the coming days.
According to the MeT office, Srinagar city recorded minus 6 degree C, the lowest since the start of winter this year.
There is possibility of further dip in coming days, officials said.
The office predicted snowfall on December 24, saying that a Western Disturbance will be affecting J&K during December 24-26.
“There’s modifications in earlier forecast. As per today’s analysis and observations, light to moderate snowfall/rain in plains of Jmu is expected during 23-25th. No forecast of any major snowfall,” it said.
