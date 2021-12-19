Active LeT militant arrested in Anantnag, pistol along with Magazine recovered: Police

Srinagar:An active militant of The Resistance Front outfit (Offshoot of LeT) was arrested by police at KP road in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A senior Police officer said that on a specific information Police along with army and CRPF arrested an active militant of TRF near AL Noor Masjid at KP Road.

He has been identified as Feroz Ahmad Zargar(34) alias Kamraan son of Ghulam Mohudin resident of Gratabal Qaimoh of Kulgam district, the officer added.

Pertinently, his elder brother Majid Zargar was a top LeT Commander who was killed in 2017 at Arwani.

Further investigation into the case has been initiated in this regard.(GNS)

