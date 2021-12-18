16 Sheep Killed, 7 Others Injured in Leopard Attack in Ashmuqam Nowgam

Srinagar: At least sixteen sheep were mauled to death even as over half a dozen left injured by a leopard in Ashmuqam Nowgam last night.

Owner of the sheep Ghulam Mohuiddin Mir told GNS that a leopard barged inside his built shed at around 3 AM.

“On hearing the noise I tried to save the sheep but the leopard even made bids on me”, Mir said adding he barely escaped the attack of the ferocious animal.

“Once the leopard left, I counted 16 sheep dead and seven others severely injured”, Mir said.

Urging the authorities to compensate him for the loss, Mir said he had taken loan to raise the farm. “I hope the authorities will come here to see for themselves what havoc the leopard had wrecked and compensate me accordingly”, Mir further said. (GNS)

