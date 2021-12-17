Power engineers, employees threaten to boycott repair work of high offices if demands not conceded

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Power Engineers and Employees Coordination Committee (JKPEECC), a joint employee body of power department, among other things has warned it will not restore electricity at Lieutenant Governor’s office and VVIPs offices in case of any fault if their demands are not met in a timely manner.

The call for boycott at work has been issued from December 17 till 18, as per its statement issued to the media.

The body has asked the government to shelve the proposal of Joint Venture of JKPTCL with PGCIL, issue white paper on non fulfilment of the recommendations of the unbundling report and the failure to create the positions as mandated by the committee at Gazetted and Non-Gazetted levels, regularization of PDL’s/TDL’s, DPC of Non-Gazetted staff, regularization of all PDD Engineers etc.

It has also asked delinking the salary from Grant in Aid and releasing a regular budget for all PDD employees on deputation to different corporations.

“White paper of service conditions of PDD Employees on deputation to CVPPPL viz-a-viz the similarly situated employees deputed from NHPC and the complete management control usurped by NHPC,” is another demand.

It said that the path of confrontation was being pushed by the government and unless it comes up with a concrete resolution, the PDD employees will be forced to proceed with a work boycott.

It has threatened that it will boycott work of all the repair and restoration works at 11kV/33kV/132kV, feeder no 11kV/33kV feeder .

“Only medical feeders shall be restored if any fault arises,” it said.

