NC MP says rallies meant to prepare for assembly poll

Bandipora: While National Conference maintains their conventions and meetings are not in any way linked to election, Member of Parliament and senior NC leader, Mohammad Akbar Lone on Thursday said that these conventions and rallies are a kind of preparation for the election.
“When the election bugle blows, we will be ready for that as we have been holding conventions and we are doing a sort of preparation for the election,” he said.
NC vice-president Omar Abdullah has been repeatedly stating that these party functions were not in any way linked to the election in J&K.
Lone also said that they will meet the delimitation commission on December 20 and will put forth their point of view and opinions before the commission.
