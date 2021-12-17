Army soldier shot dead on LoC in Poonch

Rajouri: An Army soldier was on Thursday shot dead in a mysterious incident of shootout that took place along Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote area of Poonch district after which police have started investigation into the matter.
The slain Army personnel has been identified as Subedar Jungveer Singh, who was posted on a forward post on LoC near Balakote police post where he received bullet injury and died.
Police said to have taken up investigation of the matter with prima facie it is being suspected as a case of fratricide.
—KNO
