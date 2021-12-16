Div Com directs power utility to follow curtailment schedule

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) to review power scenario in valley and district wise power curtailment schedule of the department.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; MD, KPDCL; Chief Engineer, Power Distribution and Chief Engineer Transmission and other officers of the PDD.

During the meeting, Div Com reviewed steps taken by PDD in advance for winter preparedness including dumping of advance material like poles and conductors, buffer stock of distribution transformers, working of divisional workshops in double shifts, preventive maintenance of receiving stations and swift restoration teams for prompt clearance of faults.

On the occasion, Div Com directed concerned officers to adhere to the issued curtailment schedule and avoid unscheduled power cuts so general public doesn’t face inconvenience during the winter. Besides, Div Com directed officers to conduct reparation work during the curtailment hours so consumers will not have to suffer due to absence of electricity for long hours.

He also directed concerned officers to communicate to public through media in advance about any maintenance work to be carried in any area so there would be no crisis. Further, he also reviewed the district wise metered and non-metered curtailment schedule in the valley.

Meanwhile, MD KPDCL gave presentation on the preparedness and distribution plan of the department. He also presented way forward and measures being taken by the department like strict vigilance and enforcement to check the power theft, revision of load agreements of consumers and setting up of loss free feeders.

He informed that UT is all set to avail the benefits of recently launched Revamped Distribution Strengthening System (RDSS).

