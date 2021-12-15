Zewan attack toll reaches 3 as one more policeman succumbs

Attack was pre-planned, says IGP

Srinagar: One more policeman who was injured in a deadly militant attack in Zewan area of Srinagar succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning, police said.

He was identified as Constable Rameez Ahmad of the 9th Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police. He was injured alongwith 14 fourteen colleagues when three militants attacked their bus in Zewan area. Two policemen succumbed to their injuries shortly after the attack The rest are under treatment at army’s Base hospital in Srinagar.

Police said that a hitherto unknown outfit Kashmir Tigers carried out the attack. The outfit is believed to be an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammad, according to police.

The attack on a police bus here that claimed the lives of three cops was pre-planned as the armed police team was returning to camp at the same time it usually did after performing routine duties, said Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar.

“The bus carrying 25 policemen was returning to the camp, as per routine, when three militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad opened fire on the vehicle,” he said while speaking to reporters at the wreath-laying ceremony for one of the slain policemen.

“This was a planned attack. They must have conducted recce and seen that the bus is coming back every day in routine after getting off duty,” the officer said said.

Three cops, ASI Ghulam Hassan and Constables Shafeeq Ali and Rameez Baba, died of injuries sustained in the attack, while 11 others were undergoing treatment.

Kumar said that while one of the assailants was a local, two others were foreign militants.

“We have got lot of inputs on the group. We will neutralise this group very soon,” he said.

The IGP lauded the police personnel, saying they retaliated and ensured that the militants did not succeed in snatching the weapons.

“One of the militants was injured in the retaliatory fire and blood trail could be seen for quite some distance… They escaped towards Khrew. We are working on it, “ he added.

Kumar said the militants took advantage of darkness as the road leading to the police camp at Zewan was not well lit and the road opening party of security forces had left for the day.

“We are taking all precautionary measures ,including installation of lights on the road,” he added.

Director General of Police (DGP) Singh visited the spot and then to the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured personnel.

A police spokesman said the DGP held interaction with the officers and jawans at the Armed Police Complex in Zewan.

The DGP paid rich tributes to the slain police personnel. Two minutes’ silence was observed in memory of the fallen heroes.

Singh appreciated the cops for retaliating the attack, saying that immediate response avoided what could have been a huge loss.

The DGP also complimented the driver of the bus for his sensible and quick action during the attack, the spokesman said.

Singh vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice very soon.

The police chief directed the personnel to use protective gears while on duty for personal safety and take all protection on duty as well as during travel to and from camps.

“We have successfully faced challenges in the past and with the dedicated and committed efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces, the situation is progressively improving,” Singh said.

Attempts are being made to cause damage to the peace and every such attempt would be foiled with fortitude, the DGP added.

Singh also interacted with the senior officers and ordered a series of measures to be adopted while making the deployment of personnel, their travel as well as in other situations.

The police chief, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army’s 15 Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey and senior officers went to all the injured and enquired about their condition.

The DGP wished for the speedy recovery of the injured and also met their parents and relatives and assured them that all help will be provided to them.

—With inputs from PTI

