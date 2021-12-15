South Kashmir: Gunfight rages in Kulgam

By on No Comment

 

Srinagar: Encounter rages between militants and government forces in Redwani Bala area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

 

Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani Bala.

 

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

 

A senior police officer also confirmed  about exchange of firing between militants and security forces. Two militants believed to be trapped.(GNS)

South Kashmir: Gunfight rages in Kulgam added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.