South Kashmir: Gunfight rages in Kulgam

Srinagar: Encounter rages between militants and government forces in Redwani Bala area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani Bala.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces. Two militants believed to be trapped.(GNS)

