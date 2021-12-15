New office accommodation for DDC inaugurated at G’bl

GANDERBAL: The District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, Nuzhat Ishfaq today inaugurated newly office accommodation for the District Development Council here at Ganderbal.
DDC, Vice-Chairperson, Bilal Ahmad, Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Peer Muzafar Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Ex Engineer R&B Ganderbal besides DDC members and PRIs were present on the occasion,
Speaking on the occasion, DDC, Chairperson thanked the LG Administration and District Administration for their efforts for providing separate office accommodation for the council in the shortest possible time.
Addressing the PRIs present on the occasion, the DDC, Chairperson said that the Council is committed for its efforts of completing all major projects in the district and to take Ganderbal to new heights of development.