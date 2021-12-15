KU celebrates National Energy Conservation Day-2021

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir on Tuesday organised a programme to celebrate the National Energy Conservation Day-2021.
The day-long event was organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW) in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Science.
In his welcome address, Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri threw light on the importance of the National Energy Conservation Day-2021. He said the day is celebrated to raise awareness on the significance of saving energy, especially in the backdrop of concerns raised by climate change and global warming.
Dr Ghulam Nabi Dar from the Department of Physics and Prof Altaf Hussain Pandit from the Department of Chemistry delivered extensive lectures on “Climate change spurs new call for nuclear energy” and “Solar cell materials: prospects, opportunities and challenges”, respectively.
Head Department of Environmental Science Prof Fayaz Ahmad delivered the introductory address, while Dr Arshid Jahangeer from the Department of Environmental Science delivered a vote of thanks.
KU Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan conducted the proceedings of the programme and moderated the panel discussion.
The programme was attended by students, research scholars from the Department of Environmental Science and other departments of the University.
