Fake Bank Jobs: 5 Years After Registering Case, CBK Files Chargesheet Against Accused Persons

Srinagar; Five years after registered a case, the Crime Branch Kashmir produced charge sheet before a Court here against the “fraudsters” for luring and deceiving youth on the pretext of providing them job in State Bank of India.

“The Crime Branch Kashmir had received a communication from CID Headquarter J&K whereunder it was mentioned that a communication has been received from Chairman State Bank of India regarding providing of character verification/non-involvement in subversive activities in respect of three persons Shahnawaz Shareef Bhat of Gazergund Budgam, Shabir Hussain Mir of Hamdaniya Colony Sector D Bemina Srinagar and Tayeeb Yaseen Ahangar of Syed Abad Bemina Srinagar,” the CBK said in a statement .

However verification rolls regarding these persons were not found appended with the communication, the CBK said. “The matter was accordingly taken up with the concerned bank authorities and in response to the communication it was informed that the letter purported to have been sent by the chairman SBI is forged/fabricated and has not been issued by the (bank),” it said, adding, “The communication has dishonestly and fraudulently been prepared after resorting to forgery to deceive the candidates.”

Based on this, the CBK said that a Case (FIR No. 47/2016) U/S 420, 468, 471, 120-B, 109 RPC was registered in police station CBK and investigation set into motion.

“During the course of investigation it was established that an amount of Rs. 4 lacs were collected by the accused on the pretext of providing a government job to the candidates in State Bank of India,” the CBK said, adding, “It has been established that the accused persons namely Shabir Ahmad Sheikh of Hamdaniya Colony Bemina, Srinagar and Mohammad Sultan Ganie alias Prof. Of Ungam Bandipora have dishonestly, fraudulently and after hatching a criminal conspiracy with each other and with the aid and abetment of Bashir Ahmad Shah of Machama Tral and Gowhar Nazir Rather of Chandhara Pampore cheated one Mohammad Yaseen of Bemina Srinagar and fraudulently collected an amount of Rs. 4 lacs from him and grabbed the same.”

They also attempted to cheat two more candidates namely Shabir Hussain Mir of Bemina Srinagar and Shahnawaz Sharif Bhat of Gazargund Budgam, the CBK said. The chargesheet against the accused persons was filed before Court of Judge Small Causes Srinagar.

