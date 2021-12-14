IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar felicitates Gold Medalist

Srinagar: IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar felicitated a Gold Medalist Shabnum Faizulla, in Bachelor of Social Work (BSW). Hailing from Sopore District Baramulla Shabnum was awarded Gold medal in the 34th convocation of IGNOU held virtually from IGNOU Headquarters New Delhi in April this year.

Regional Director, IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar Dr. Kamlesh Meena presented the certificate, Gold Medal & a cheque amounting Rs 10,000/- from Dr. A.P.J. Kalam Award to the awardee in presence of her Grandfather Mohammad Sidiq Dar at IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar.

On the occasion, Regional Director, IGNOU Srinagar Dr. Kamlesh Meena said that IGNOU is effectively taking many new initiatives to promote the benefit of higher education opportunities and empower youth across the Kashmir valley.

***

IGNOU is a NATIONAL OPEN UNIVERSITY established by an Act of Parliament in 1985 (Act No. 50 of 1985). The Degrees/ Diplomas/ Certificates issued by IGNOU are recognized by all the member institutions of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and are at par with the corresponding Degrees/ Diplomas/ Certificates issued by all Indian Universities/ Deemed Universities/ Institutions etc, has continuously striven to build an inclusive knowledge society through inclusive education.

It is the First Open University in the Country to have been accredited with the highest A++ Grade by NAAC.As your are aware that Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is the largest Open University in the world in terms of enrollments, programs as well as in network expansion across the world. IGNOU provides higher education opportunities to oppressed, depressed, deprived, marginalised, poor people & Indian Army & Para forces personnel, House wives, Women, business community, Central & State Govt. employees as well as socially & demographically backward class people through Open Distance Learning (ODL) mode. Regional Director said the major objective of IGNOU is to reach to unreached segments of the society with an aim and objectives to impart higher education to the common masses. IGNOU offers 241 academic programmes like Certificate/Diploma/PG Diploma/Under Graduate/Post Graduate & Masters programme in various disciplines including research like M.Phil /PhD programmes. Indira Gandhi National Open University was established by an act of parliament in 1985 to achieve the following objectives: Democratisation of higher education by taking it to the doorsteps of the learners, providing access to high quality education to all those who seek it irrespective of age, region and gender, offering need based Academic Programmes by giving professional and vocational orientation to the courses and promoting and developing distance education in India.

***

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print