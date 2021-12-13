14 injured as militants target police bus on Highway near Zeewan Srinagar

Srinagar: At least 14 police personnel were injured, three of them critically, when militants attacked a bus of police’s armed forces near Aripora Zeewan in outskirts of Srinagar on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Monday afternoon.

Official sources said that the gunmen attacked the bus, leaving at least 14 cops injured.

While the injured have been hospitalized, they said, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. The condition of three among the injured is stated to be serious. When this report was filed searches in the area were going on.

However there were no immediate reports about arrest of any person so far. Emerging story. More details waited. (GNS)

